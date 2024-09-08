Zionist Israel Strikes Research Facility, Arms Depot In Central Syria
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
DAMASCUS, Sept 9 (NNN-SANA) – The Zionist Israel carried out air strikes on a scientific research facility and an arms depot in central Syria, last night, a war monitor reported.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, the attack targeted sites in Masyaf, in western Hama province. Ambulances were seen rushing to the area, the Britain-based group said, adding that, a large fire was seen near Wadi al-Oyoun in western Hama, following the strikes.
Syrian state television reported that, air defences responded to the“Israeli aggression” in central Syria. The Observatory said several missiles were intercepted.
The extent of casualties and damage was not immediately clear.
The Zionist Israeli regime has conducted numerous strikes in Syria, in recent years, often targeting what it says are“Iranian-linked and Hezbollah positions.”– NNN-SANA
