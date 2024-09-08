Nugerm Announces Trial Deployment Of Nukase Lockable Phone Cases In Gardner Schools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GARDNER, MA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NuGerm , a leader in innovative student phone locking technological solutions, is excited to announce the trial deployment of NuKase , the company's revolutionary phone case designed to minimize distractions in classrooms, in the City of Gardner public school system. This initiative is set to bring cutting-edge technology to the hands of educators and students alike, aimed at improving classroom focus and educational outcomes.

The NuKase device functions as a secure phone case that locks students' phones during class hours, helping students remain engaged without the temptation of mobile distractions. Gardner schools will be the first in the region to test this new product, with a pilot program launching across select classrooms.

NuGerm CEO, Michael Bordak, expressed optimism about the partnership, stating: "We are thrilled to work with the Gardner school system in deploying NuKase. This trial will provide valuable insights into how technology can be used to support educational environments and promote focused learning."

The trial will commence in the coming weeks, with feedback from both educators and students set to shape future iterations of the NuKase technology. The project underscores NuGerm's commitment to improving learning conditions through innovative solutions.

