Russia's Missile Strike On Derhachi: One Person Killed, 13 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 8, at least 13 people were in a Russian strike on the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv region. One woman died.

That is according to Oleh Syniehubov , Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Casualty toll in Derhachi has grown to 13. The invaders shelled the town with MLRS," the message reads.

According to the regional chief, at least eight buildings were damaged by the shelling.

Earlier report was about 10 injured people, one woman was killed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops hit Derhachi in Kharkiv region using rockets fitted with cluster munitions.