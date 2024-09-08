Congress Releases 2Nd List Of Nine Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) The on Sunday released its second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly in which the party has named Anirudh Choudhary from Tosham constituency where the BJP has fielded Congress turncoat Shruti Choudhary.

The list, released by Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, also includes the names of Ashoka Arora from Thanesar; Kuldeep Sharma from Ganaur; Brijendra Singh from Uchana Kalan; Paramvir Singh from Tohana; Balram Dangi from Meham; Manju Choudhary from Nangal Chaudhary; Vardhan Yadav from Badshahpur and Mohit Grover from Gurugram (Gurgaon).

Mohit Grover had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls from the Gurgaon seat as an independent candidate. He had lost the elections against BJP's Sudhir Singla.

On June 19, Kiran Choudhary, a four-time MLA from Tosham Assembly constituency, along with her daughter Shruti Choudhary, the former Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha MP, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The development had come as a massive blow to the Congress and its electoral preparations for the Haryana Assembly elections.

With the fresh list released on Sunday, the Congress has named so far a total of 41 candidates for polls to the 90-member Assembly.

On September 6, the grand old party announced 32 candidates for the polls, fielding former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, state unit chief Chaudhary Udaibhan from Hodal and wrestler Vinesh Phogat -- who recently joined the Congress after the Olympic heartbreak -- from Julana.

Polling for the elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to be held on October 5.

The last date of submission for nominations is September 12, while the scrutiny will be conducted on September 13. The last date for withdrawing nominations is September 16.

The ballots will be counted on October 8.