Moderate Weather Forecast Until Wednesday

Amman, September 8 (Petra) -- Moderate weather will prevail across most parts of the Kingdom on Sunday and Monday, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain hot.Clouds will appear at low to medium altitudes, particularly in northern and central regions. Winds will be predominantly northwesterly, moderate in speed, occasionally becoming more active.On Tuesday, temperatures will slightly decrease, with similar weather patterns persisting across the Kingdom.Wednesday will see no significant change, as moderate conditions continue in most areas, with hot weather in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Today's temperature forecasts are as follows: eastern Amman 33C – 22 C, western Amman 31 C – 20 C, northern highlands 28 C – 17 C, Sharah highlands 29 C – 23 C, and Gulf of Aqaba 41C – 29 C.