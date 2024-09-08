Qatar Museums Presents The Nation's Inaugural Pavilion At The 15Th Gwangju Biennale

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums unveiled its inaugural Qatar Pavilion at the 15th edition of the Gwangju Biennale, the oldest contemporary art biennale in South Korea. Curated by the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), the Qatar Pavilion is the first and only Arab country to present a standalone pavilion at this prestigious event.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Gwangju, Kang Gi-jung; Gwangju Biennale Foundation President Yang-Woo Park; and the Director of National Museum of Qatar, Abdulaziz Al Thani, highlighting strong ties between Qatar and South Korea.

The Qatar Pavilion's debut exhibition, titled Knock, Rain, Knock, explores the significance of rain in Qatari culture. The exhibition features newly commissioned works by seven Qatari and Qatar-based artists-Abdulrahman Al Muftah, Farah Al Sidiky, Fatima Abbas, Guillaume Rouseré, Hind Al Saad, Nada Elkharashi, and Sara Al Naimi. The exhibition will be on view until December 1, 2024 at the Kwangju Bank Art Hall.

At the heart of the exhibition is Salat al istisqaa', a prayer performed to call for rain during droughts. The theme is woven throughout the artworks, which also explore Arab and Islamic identity, water symbolism, and communal experiences within public spaces.

The Qatar Pavilion is part of the Gwangju Biennale and is presented alongside the main exhibition of the 15th Gwangju Biennale, Pansori, a soundscape of the 21st century. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the ongoing cultural partnership between Qatar and South Korea, cultivating deeper connections through the universal language of art. The National Museum of Qatar is dedicated to preserving the nation's heritage and integrating it into contemporary life. The artworks in the Qatar Pavilion reflect a profound aspect of Islamic and traditional identity, offering artistic interpretations that deepen one's connection to the earth.