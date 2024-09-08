Turkey’s BIST 100 ends Friday with 1.67 percent decline

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, BIST 100, ended the week at 9,771.16 points, marking a decline of 1.67 percent from its previous closing value. The index, which began the trading day at 9,936.20 points, fell by 165.60 points from Thursday’s close. Throughout the day, the experienced a low of 9,768.60 points and a high of 9,980.96 points, reflecting a notable fluctuation in its performance.



By the end of the trading session, 18 out of the saw increases in value, while 82 indices experienced declines. The total transaction volume for the day amounted to 74 billion Turkish liras (approximately USD2.17 billion). The overall value of the index reached 8.3 trillion liras (about USD244.3 billion), indicating a substantial market capitalization despite the day's losses.



In currency markets, the USD/TRY exchange rate stood at 34.0230 as of 6:35 p.m. local time (15:35 GMT). Meanwhile, the EUR/TRY rate was recorded at 37.7655, and the GBP/TRY was trading at 44.7295. These rates reflect the ongoing fluctuations in the Turkish lira against major global currencies.



Additionally, commodity prices showed varied movements. The price of one ounce of gold was quoted at USD2,510.07, while Brent crude oil was priced at around USD71.35 per barrel. These figures illustrate the broader economic context affecting financial and commodity markets in Turkey.

