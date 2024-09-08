HMC Celebrates World Physiotherapy Day, Focusing On Low Back Pain

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) joined the global community in celebrating World Physiotherapy Day, observed annually on September 8. This year, the theme centered around Low Back Pain (LBP) and highlighted the vital role of physiotherapy in its management and prevention.

Under the leadership of Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad, Deputy Chief of Rehabilitation, Long-Term Care, and Geriatrics, and Lead of Corporate Rehabilitation Therapy Services at HMC and Noora Al Mudekhla, Assistant Executive Director for Clinical Services, Physiotherapy at HMC, a series of activities and events have been organized throughout September to raise awareness about the significance of physical therapy in enhancing the health and wellbeing of individuals across Qatar.

Events centered around public and staff engagement. For the community, various HMC facilities will have public awareness booths to educate patients and visitors on prevention strategies, ergonomic practices and the appropriate times to seek physiotherapy services. The campaign will also aim to reach a wider audience with booths at various malls promoting the importance of physical activity in preventing and managing LBP.

HMC staff will also have the opportunity to engage in the health day with a seminar to stimulate discussion on the latest advancements in physiotherapy with a focus on LBP as well as an educational event to learn about the tools necessary to address and manage their own LBP which has been organized by HMC's Wellness Department.

Social media will also play a vital role in spreading awareness about LBP, its causes, prevention techniques and the role of physiotherapy in its management. The campaign aims to reach a broad audience across Qatar, encouraging proactive health measures and informing the public about available physiotherapy services.

LBP is recognized globally as the leading cause of disability affecting individuals of all ages, particularly those of working age. The societal and economic burdens are significant with LBP contributing to increased absenteeism, decreased productivity and early retirement. Research consistently supports the use of non-pharmacological conservative interventions including physiotherapy as the first line of care for LBP.

In Qatar, the prevalence of LBP mirrors global trends. Within HMC's Physiotherapy Outpatient Departments (OPDs), 25-30% of referrals are for LBP management. The Physiotherapy Department at HMC, with over 350 therapists, plays a crucial role in delivering comprehensive care to these patients, offering services ranging from supervised therapeutic exercises and skilled manual therapy to patient education and self-management strategies.

Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad, Deputy Chief of Rehabilitation, Long-Term Care, and Geriatrics, and Lead of Corporate Rehabilitation Therapy Services at HMC, who is also a panel member of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Low Back Pain Guideline Committee shared“At HMC, we believe that physical therapy plays a vital role in helping individuals live healthier, more active lives. This World Physiotherapy Day, we aim to emphasize the importance of exercise in reducing LBP and its potential to prevent further complications and improve patient outcomes.”

“Qatar is one of the first countries globally to proactively develop national guidelines for the non-pharmacological management of LBP, a strategic initiative that has been recognized and appreciated by the WHO. This initiative aligns perfectly with our new four-pillar model of rehabilitation which focuses on prevention, education, clinical excellence and research. Awareness programs like this are crucial in supporting these pillars by fostering a well-informed community, promoting best practices in clinical care and driving forward our commitment to research and continuous improvement in rehabilitation services."

Noora Al Mudekhla, Assistant Executive Director for Clinical Services, Physiotherapy at HMC added“Physiotherapists at HMC work across a multitude of clinical settings from neonatal intensive care units to long-term care rehabilitation facilities. In 2023 alone, our physiotherapy department provided over 445,000 sessions to 61,000 patients, 32,000 as outpatients and 29,000 as inpatients. Of these, approximately 30% were treated for LBP, highlighting the significant impact of this condition on our community.”

In response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, HMC launched an online platform in 2020, providing dedicated exercise videos for its physiotherapy patients. This initiative continues to be an essential resource for patients, offering over 500 instructional videos that support their recovery journey from the safety and convenience of their homes.

HMC is committed to continuing its efforts to enhance the wellbeing of the population through comprehensive physiotherapy services. In recognition of World Physiotherapy Day, we encourage everyone to understand the value of physiotherapy in managing low back pain and improving their overall quality of life.