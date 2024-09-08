Eight-Year-Old Found Dead In Turkiye After National Search Effort
AFP
Ankara: The body of an eight-year-old girl who had been missing in Turkiye for 19 days has been found after an enormous manhunt, the interior Minister said on Sunday.
The body of Narin Guran was found in a river in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, around one kilometre from the village where she lived with her family, according to Turkish news channel NTV.
"Unfortunately, the lifeless body of Narin, who went missing in the village of Tavsantepe... has been found," Turkish interior minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
She disappeared on August 21, sparking a huge search effort in Turkey, with a number of well-known figures joining a social media campaign called "Find Narin".
Her uncle was arrested last week on suspicion of murder and "deprivation of liberty".
Justice minister Yilmaz Tunc said on X that "those responsible for Narin's death will be brought to justice".
