Sheikha Moza Meets First Lady Of Federative Republic Of Brazil

Doha, Qatar: The Chairperson of Education Above All and UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser met on Sunday First Lady of the Federative Republic of Brazil HE Rosangela Lula da Silva.

During the meeting, they reviewed the projects of Education Above All Foundation, which aim to provide education to children and youth in marginalized areas of Brazil, in addition to the efforts to protect education during wars and conflicts.