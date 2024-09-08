عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sheikha Moza Meets First Lady Of Federative Republic Of Brazil

Sheikha Moza Meets First Lady Of Federative Republic Of Brazil


9/8/2024 7:21:54 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Chairperson of Education Above All and UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser met on Sunday First Lady of the Federative Republic of Brazil HE Rosangela Lula da Silva.

During the meeting, they reviewed the projects of Education Above All Foundation, which aim to provide education to children and youth in marginalized areas of Brazil, in addition to the efforts to protect education during wars and conflicts.

MENAFN08092024000063011010ID1108649105


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search