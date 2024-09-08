Russians Shelled Village In Donetsk Region With Cluster Munitions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, on the morning of September 8, Russian fired MLRS with cluster munitions at the village of Cherkaske, Kramatorsk district, killing three people and injuring two others.

This was reported in Telegram by the Information Policy Department of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.

“On September 8, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., the troops of the aggressor state fired, probably from a multiple rocket launcher system, at the village of Cherkaske, Kramatorsk district. Two local women aged 43 and 53 died as a result of cluster munitions hitting the villagers' gardens. Another woman of 45 years old sustained fatal injuries in her house,” the statement said.

It is noted that during the enemy attack, a 48-year-old citizen and a 61-year-old husband of one of the deceased women sustained mine-blast trauma, shrapnel wounds and a head injury.

The injured were taken to the hospital where they received qualified medical care.

The windows, facades and fences of at least nine households and a car were damaged in the village.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in a criminal proceeding on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, five civilians were killed and eleven others were wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling over the past day.