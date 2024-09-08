Kuwait Health Ministry Assessing Technical Error In One Of Systems
KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry of health announced that one of its systems has experienced a technical error early Sunday morning.
The Ministry said, in a press statement, that protection measures have been activated, systems have been disconnected, and the level of the failure is being assessed.
The Ministry also confirmed that the procedures are to divert some of its works to paper transactions until the problem is resolved. (end )
