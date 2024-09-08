J&K SHOCKER! Son Assaults Elderly Parents With Slipper In Srinagar; Viral Video Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar have filed a case against Mohammad Ashraf Wani for allegedly assaulting his elderly parents and preventing them from entering their own home. The complaint, lodged by the victim's mother, Taja Banoo, accuses her son of physical abuse and wrongful restraint.

Also read:

Telangana: 20-year-old man dies after putting Cobra in mouth to record (WATCH)

The incident took place in the Nowgam locality of uptown Srinagar. According to the complaint, Mohammad Ashraf Wani has been physically assaulting his parents and barring them from their residence for the past year.

The police have charged Wani under several sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). These include Section 74, which pertains to assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty, Section 126(2) for wrongful restraint, and Section 351(2) concerning criminal intimidation.

The victims, Ghulam Ahmad Wani and Taja Banoo of S.A Colony Nowgam, are reported to be in a distressed state due to the alleged abuse. An FIR, numbered 77 of 2024, has been registered at the Nowgam police station.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the accused has been brought in for questioning as the investigation progresses. "Acting upon a written complaint from Mst Taja Banoo, a criminal case FIR No. 77/2024 under sections 74, 126(2), 351(2) BNS has been registered at Police Station Nowgam," the spokesperson said.

The case has garnered significant attention after a video depicting the alleged mistreatment of the elderly parents by their son was circulated widely on social media.

The viral video sparked massive outrage on X, with one user commenting, "Should be punished according to law and check whether he is mentally well or not."

Also read:

Caught on camera: Bouncers told to 'sit on knees', men open fire outside club in Delhi's Seemapuri (WATCH)

"Unfortunately there is no law which will punish this animal, he will be normally treated in a society. There are innumerable cases in our society where even worse is happening. I have no idea how such animals get sleep. But to be honest, we are hypocrites of highest order," added another irked user.

A third user remarked, "Childlessness is better than such children. I felt very embarrassed watching the video. It's heartbreaking to witness such cruelty and disrespect. May Allah grant them strength and patience during this difficult time. Aameen."

Here's a look at some of the other reactions on X to the shocking incident:

