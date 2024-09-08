Azerbaijan And UNESCO: Strong Partnership In Advancing Education And Preserving Cultural Heritage

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

September 8 marks International Literacy Day, an important occasion celebrated by UNESCO since 1967 to emphasize the significance of literacy for individuals, communities, and society as a whole. This year's theme, "Promoting Multilingual Education: Literacy for Mutual Understanding and Peace," highlights the value of in multiple languages to foster understanding and harmony.

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay addressed the global community, underscoring that children learn more effectively in their native languages. However, approximately 40 percent of people worldwide do not have the opportunity to study in a language they understand. In Africa, 8 out of 10 children start school in a language different from their home language, contributing to a literacy gap where three out of four children under ten in developing countries cannot read or comprehend simple texts. Additionally, 754 million adults globally are still illiterate, with two-thirds being women. The full text of Azoulay's appeal is available on the UNESCO website.

UNESCO, a specialized UN organization in science, education, and culture, was established with its charter signed in London on November 16, 1945. The organization began its activities on November 4, 1946, with 20 member states. Today, UNESCO has 193 member states and 11 associate members, and is guided by three main bodies: the General Conference, the Executive Council, and the Secretariat. Audrey Azoulay has been serving as UNESCO Director General since November 15, 2017.

Azerbaijan, which joined UNESCO on June 3, 1992, after regaining its independence, has actively participated in UNESCO's initiatives. The National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on UNESCO was established following a decree by President Heydar Aliyev on February 21, 1994. First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was honored as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador in September 2004 for her contributions to preserving Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage.

Azerbaijan's cultural heritage is well represented in UNESCO's listings. The country's tangible cultural heritage includes the "Inner City, Maiden's Castle, and Shirvanshahs Palace Complex" (2000), the "Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape" (2007), and the "Historical Center of Sheki with Khan Palace" (2019). Its intangible cultural heritage encompasses elements like "Azerbaijani Mugam" (2008), "Traditional Azerbaijani Carpet Art" (2010), and "The Legacy of Dede Korkut" (2018), among others. Additionally, two Azerbaijani heritage elements, "Chovgan Traditional Karabakh Horse Game" (2013) and "Yalli Traditional Group Dances of Nakhchivan" (2018), are included in UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Protection.

Azerbaijan's contributions to UNESCO's International Register of Memory of the World include "Medieval Medical and Pharmaceutical Manuscripts of Azerbaijan" (2005) and "Copy of Fuzuli's Divan Manuscript" (2017). The country has also celebrated several significant anniversaries recognized by UNESCO, including the 600th anniversary of Imadaddin Nasimi (2017) and the 100th anniversary of the founding of Baku State University (2019).

In support of global education initiatives, 18 Azerbaijani educational institutions are part of the UNESCO Associated Schools Network Program (ASPnet). On September 21, 2020, Baku, Gabala, and Ganja joined UNESCO's Global Network of Learning Cities. Azerbaijan hosts three UNESCO Chairs: "Human Rights and Right to Information" at Baku State University (2015), "Strengthening Professional Development of Teachers through an ICT-Based Approach" at the Center for Innovative Technologies in Education (2017), and "Aşıq Shamshir" Chair on Folk Music Heritage and Storytelling Traditions at the Folklore Institute of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (2020).

The city of Shaki was included in UNESCO's Creative Cities Network in 2017 for its crafts and folk creativity, and Baku was added in 2019 for design. Additionally, UNESCO Clubs have been established in six Azerbaijani educational institutions, including the Academy of Public Administration and Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University.

Azerbaijan's robust engagement with UNESCO reflects its commitment to advancing education and preserving cultural heritage, aligning with International Literacy Day's goal of fostering global literacy and mutual understanding.