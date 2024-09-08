Azerbaijan And UNESCO: Strong Partnership In Advancing Education And Preserving Cultural Heritage

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
September 8 marks International Literacy Day, an important
occasion celebrated by UNESCO since 1967 to emphasize the
significance of literacy for individuals, communities, and society
as a whole. This year's theme, "Promoting Multilingual Education:
Literacy for Mutual Understanding and Peace," highlights the value
of learning in multiple languages to foster understanding and
harmony.
UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay addressed the global
community, underscoring that children learn more effectively in
their native languages. However, approximately 40 percent of people
worldwide do not have the opportunity to study in a language they
understand. In Africa, 8 out of 10 children start school in a
language different from their home language, contributing to a
literacy gap where three out of four children under ten in
developing countries cannot read or comprehend simple texts.
Additionally, 754 million adults globally are still illiterate,
with two-thirds being women. The full text of Azoulay's appeal is
available on the UNESCO website.
UNESCO, a specialized UN organization in science, education, and
culture, was established with its charter signed in London on
November 16, 1945. The organization began its activities on
November 4, 1946, with 20 member states. Today, UNESCO has 193
member states and 11 associate members, and is guided by three main
bodies: the General Conference, the Executive Council, and the
Secretariat. Audrey Azoulay has been serving as UNESCO Director
General since November 15, 2017.
Azerbaijan, which joined UNESCO on June 3, 1992, after regaining
its independence, has actively participated in UNESCO's
initiatives. The National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan
on UNESCO was established following a decree by President Heydar
Aliyev on February 21, 1994. First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva
was honored as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador in September 2004 for
her contributions to preserving Azerbaijan's rich cultural
heritage.
Azerbaijan's cultural heritage is well represented in UNESCO's
listings. The country's tangible cultural heritage includes the
"Inner City, Maiden's Castle, and Shirvanshahs Palace Complex"
(2000), the "Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape" (2007), and the
"Historical Center of Sheki with Khan Palace" (2019). Its
intangible cultural heritage encompasses elements like "Azerbaijani
Mugam" (2008), "Traditional Azerbaijani Carpet Art" (2010), and
"The Legacy of Dede Korkut" (2018), among others. Additionally, two
Azerbaijani heritage elements, "Chovgan Traditional Karabakh Horse
Game" (2013) and "Yalli Traditional Group Dances of Nakhchivan"
(2018), are included in UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural
Heritage in Need of Urgent Protection.
Azerbaijan's contributions to UNESCO's International Register of
Memory of the World include "Medieval Medical and Pharmaceutical
Manuscripts of Azerbaijan" (2005) and "Copy of Fuzuli's Divan
Manuscript" (2017). The country has also celebrated several
significant anniversaries recognized by UNESCO, including the 600th
anniversary of Imadaddin Nasimi (2017) and the 100th anniversary of
the founding of Baku State University (2019).
In support of global education initiatives, 18 Azerbaijani
educational institutions are part of the UNESCO Associated Schools
Network Program (ASPnet). On September 21, 2020, Baku, Gabala, and
Ganja joined UNESCO's Global Network of Learning Cities. Azerbaijan
hosts three UNESCO Chairs: "Human Rights and Right to Information"
at Baku State University (2015), "Strengthening Professional
Development of Teachers through an ICT-Based Approach" at the
Center for Innovative Technologies in Education (2017), and "Aşıq
Shamshir" Chair on Folk Music Heritage and Storytelling Traditions
at the Folklore Institute of the Azerbaijan National Academy of
Sciences (2020).
The city of Shaki was included in UNESCO's Creative Cities
Network in 2017 for its crafts and folk creativity, and Baku was
added in 2019 for design. Additionally, UNESCO Clubs have been
established in six Azerbaijani educational institutions, including
the Academy of Public Administration and Azerbaijan State
Pedagogical University.
Azerbaijan's robust engagement with UNESCO reflects its
commitment to advancing education and preserving cultural heritage,
aligning with International Literacy Day's goal of fostering global
literacy and mutual understanding.
