Nakhchivan Central Branch Streamlines Citizen Services In One Location

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The central branch of Nakhchivanpocht, under the of Digital Development and of the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan, has consolidated services for residents into a single location, Azernews reports citing the Ministry's press service.

The central branch now handles applications for telephone and internet services. Beyond traditional postal offerings, the branch also manages monthly landline subscription fees, internet balance top-ups, and various other services.

This centralized approach aims to enhance user convenience and reduce wait times, streamlining access to essential services.