Nakhchivan Central Branch Streamlines Citizen Services In One Location
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The central branch of Nakhchivanpocht, under the Ministry of
Digital Development and transport of the Autonomous Republic of
Nakhchivan, has consolidated services for residents into a single
location, Azernews reports citing the Ministry's
press service.
The central branch now handles citizen applications for
telephone and internet services. Beyond traditional postal
offerings, the branch also manages monthly landline subscription
fees, internet balance top-ups, and various other services.
This centralized approach aims to enhance user convenience and
reduce wait times, streamlining access to essential services.
MENAFN08092024000195011045ID1108649039
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.