Prime Minister Meets Yemeni Counterpart
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Sunday with Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen HE Dr Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, who is currently visiting the country.
The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways of enhancing and developing them, as well as the latest developments in Yemen.
Prime Minister reiterated the State of Qatar's constant support for Yemen and its brotherly people to fulfill their aspirations for security, stability and development.
