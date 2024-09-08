Algeria: 48.03 Pct Provisional Voter Turnout In Presidential Poll

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- The provisional voter turnout in the presidential poll reached 48.03 percent in the country and 19.57 percent abroad, said Mohammad Sharif, the Head of the National Independent Authority (ANIE).

Sharif said, in a press statement, late Saturday that the figure was preliminary, adding that an official turnout rate would be given later on Sunday along with the election's results.

The figures released by the ANIE show that there are 24,351,551 eligible voters, of whom 23,486,061 are in the country, 47 percent are women and 53 percent men, while 36 percent are aged under 40.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Saturday and vote counting was underway in the presence of the representatives of the three candidates.

The candidates competing included incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune who competes to renew another five-year term presidency. (end)

