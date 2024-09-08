Grundfos Denmark & ACCOM Empower Kashmir's Hospitality Sector With Cutting-Edge Water Technology

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Grundfos, the global leader in water has entered Kashmir by tying up with ACCOM Engineering, a well know engineering solutions provider here to cutting edge water to local hospitality sector.

Both groups on Weekend jointly hosted an exclusive event at the Radisson Collection to introduce innovative smart hydronic pumps and educate hotel leaders and enterprises on overcoming daily challenges in water supply, hot water systems, and fire fighting.

The gathering brought together key stakeholders from the hospitality industry, who were introduced to Grundfos' latest smart pumping solutions designed to optimize water management and energy efficiency. The event featured in-depth presentations, product demonstrations, and interactive sessions, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the benefits and applications of Grundfos technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheikh Asif, Managing Director, ACCOM Engineering, interacted with stakeholders, highlighting the importance of adopting innovative solutions to address water-related challenges in the hospitality sector.“We are committed to providing sustainable and efficient solutions that meet the unique needs of the hospitality industry. Our smart hydronic pumps are designed to reduce energy consumption, lower operational costs, and enhance guest experiences.”

Meekail Ahmad from Magnix projects pvt ltd congratulated Grundfos and ACCOM Engineering on hosting a the event, which also featured discussions on installing new smart hydropumps in upcoming premium projects in Kashmir.“This collaboration marks a significant step towards empowering Kashmir's hospitality sector with sustainable and efficient water solutions, enhancing the region's reputation as a premier tourist destination.”

To ensure seamless service delivery, Grundfos and ACCOM Engineering announced the formation of an 8-member team, equipped with 4-wheel drive vehicles, to handle service issues in offbeat locations during harsh winters. This dedicated team will provide prompt support, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum efficiency for hotels and resorts in the region.

Read Also No Content Available

The event also featured a panel discussion on“Sustainable Water Management in Hospitality” with industry experts sharing their insights on best practices and innovative solutions for water conservation and efficiency.