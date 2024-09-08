Qatar Fund For Development Announces US$4.5Mn Cash Assistance For Palestinians

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Fund for Development has announced US$4.5million cash assistance for Palestinians.

In the announcement, made through its social media, it added that this assistance to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) will help 4,400 Palestinian workers and patients from the Gaza Strip who are currently stuck in the West Bank.

These funds will provide vital support to the most vulnerable populations in the region.

