Iran signs MOU with Spain to strengthen bilateral relations in shipping sector

(MENAFN) The Shipping Association of Iran has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Advanced Training Course in Transport and Logistics based in Barcelona, Spain, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the shipping sector. The agreement will see both parties collaborate on joint training initiatives, including digital simulation courses and specialized training for professionals in port and maritime transport services. This partnership is expected to elevate the skill sets and technical expertise of operators within Iran's shipping and logistics industries, according to an Iranian news agency.



One of the key objectives of this cooperation is to enhance the technical knowledge, expertise, and abilities of personnel working in the maritime transport and logistics sectors. By sharing advanced training resources and methodologies, the MOU aims to foster a more capable workforce. The agreement also prioritizes the development of joint training programs that incorporate innovative digital tools, which will be instrumental in equipping operators with practical knowledge in a rapidly evolving industry.



A significant feature of this collaboration is the utilization of the Port Virtual Lab (PVL), a cutting-edge digital platform that provides innovative training in the fields of maritime, port, and international transport logistics. Through PVL, participants can engage in interactive simulations that mimic real-world operations within the supply chain. This virtual environment allows users to gain hands-on experience in navigating the challenges faced by professionals in the maritime transport industry, thereby improving their practical skills and readiness for real-world scenarios.



This MOU is seen as a stepping stone for further cooperation between Iran and European partners in the maritime industry, with the potential to contribute to the sustainable growth and development of Iran's shipping sector. By incorporating advanced simulation technologies and digital learning into the training process, the agreement is expected to significantly raise the quality of education and skill development for Iran's maritime workforce. This, in turn, will help create a more efficient and capable human resource base in the logistics and transport sectors, ultimately supporting the country's international trade ambitions.

