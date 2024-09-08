KPMG IN QATAR: DRIVING CHANGE Through Digital Innovation And Client Empowerment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) At KPMG, we recognized the immense potential of digital innovation early on” - Ahmed Abu-Sharkh, Country Senior Partner at KPMG in QatarUNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the bustling heart of the Middle East, Qatar stands as a hub for progress and innovation. Known for its rapid development and forward-thinking initiatives, this influential nation is embracing the digital age with open arms. As businesses across Qatar navigate the complexities of a transforming landscape, one name consistently emerges at the forefront of this evolution: KPMG in Qatar. With over 40 years of presence in the country, KPMG has become synonymous with excellence and leadership in professional services, particularly in the realm of digital innovation.



KPMG in Qatar employs over 350 locally based professional staff, led by 10 partners, making it one of the largest and most prestigious professional services firms in the country. The firm recruits the best and brightest from around the world, currently boasting a diverse workforce representing over 40 nationalities.



In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, organizations must establish unique identities to differentiate themselves. They confront numerous challenges, including rapid technological changes, evolving consumer preferences, regulatory shifts, and environmental issues. Navigating these challenges can be daunting and uncertain, demanding strategic approaches. KPMG in Qatar has proven its expertise in this arena, not only comprehending these complexities but also empowering its clients to turn them into opportunities.



The world is witnessing an unprecedented digital transformation. Technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Big Data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are no longer futuristic concepts but integral components of modern business strategies. These advancements are revolutionizing industries by streamlining operations, enhancing customer experiences, and unlocking new avenues for growth. As we stand on the brink of this digital revolution, those who embrace change are the ones poised to reap the rewards.



Ahmed Abu-Sharkh, Country Senior Partner at KPMG in Qatar, commented:“At KPMG, we recognized the immense potential of digital innovation early on. This foresight has driven significant growth within our advisory and digital teams, underscoring our commitment to staying ahead of the curve. We are dedicated to leveraging our expertise to help Qatar achieve its National Vision 2030, fostering a future where digital excellence and client empowerment go hand in hand.”



Specializing in Audit, Tax, and Advisory services, KPMG's dedication to digital innovation and client empowerment sets it apart from the competition. The firm's experienced team, known for its collaborative spirit and diverse expertise, provides clients with expert guidance and strategic insights, helping businesses navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving market, ensuring they are not just participants but leaders in their respective fields.



KPMG also excels in cybersecurity, viewing it as an inseparable aspect of business and technology transformation. Their approach helps organizations move from a reactive to a proactive stance, integrating cybersecurity into daily business operations. KPMG's cyber capabilities include identity and access management, cyber governance, risk and compliance, and technology integration​.



KPMG in Qatar is actively shaping the digital transformation landscape. By empowering clients and embracing innovation, KPMG is setting new standards of excellence in the ever-evolving business environment. Through forward-thinking strategies and a strong commitment to client success, KPMG continues to lead the way in Qatar's journey toward a digital future.



Visit here to view the Innovation and Disruption Leaders: KPMG in Qatar film, featuring Ahmed Abu-Sharkh, Country Senior Partner, Venkatesh, Krishnaswamy, Partner and Head of Advisory, Ahmed Ben Abdullah, Partner and Head of Digital Innovation, Imad Dakik, Partner and Head of Risk, Operations, ESG and People & Change, and Sofiane El Abdi, Partner and Head of Cyber Services.



