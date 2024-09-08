French Referees Appointed For Azerbaijan National Team's Match In Baku
Fatima Latifova
For the European Championship qualifier match between Azerbaijan
and Serbia for players under 21, French referees have been
appointed, Azernews reports.
The match will be officiated by FIFA referee Bastien Dechepy. He
will be assisted by Alexis Augé and Parin Le Tilly. The fourth
official will be Florent Batta.
The match is scheduled to take place on September 10 at 19:00 at
the Dalga Arena in Baku.
