Russian Aircraft Strikes Sumy: Two Dead, Children Among Wounded

An air strike by Russian in Sumy killed two people and wounded four others, including two children.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, on August 8, at night, the enemy launched an air strike on the city of Sumy. As a result of the air strike, two people were killed and four more were wounded , including two children,” the statement reads.

In addition, private houses and cars were damaged.

“All necessary services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. The wounded are being provided with the necessary medical care,” the RMA added.

As reported, on Saturday, September 7, Russian troops fired 76 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, a total of 140 explosions were recorded.