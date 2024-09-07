Bahrain Crowned Champions Of Gulf Basketball Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- The Bahraini team made history on Saturday after being crowned champions of the Gulf Championship for Men for the first time ever following a five-point difference victory against their Qatari counterpart.

On the other hand, the Kuwaiti team placed third place, and the Saudi Arabian team placed fourth.

The Bahraini team beat the Qatari team with a score of (73-68), placing them in first place, and the Qatari team in second place.

In the second match, the Kuwaiti team won against their Saudi Arabian counterpart, with a score of (80-77), placing Kuwait at third place, and Saudi Arabia at fourth place.

Bahrain hosted the Gulf Basketball Championship for Men from 2 to 7 September, with the attendance and sponsorship of the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Bahraini Youth and Sports (SCYS) Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad. (end)

