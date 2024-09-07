Bahrain Beat Kuwait 35-33 At Asian Men's Youth Handball Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Bahrain defeated Kuwait 35-33 on Saturday at the 10th Asian Men's Youth Handball Championship currently held in Amman, Jordan, which qualifies for 2025 IHF Men's Youth World Championship in Slovenia.

The Kuwaiti team performed well during the match and was close to clinching victory, but the Bahraini team succeeded in scoring two goals more and snatch the three points.

Kuwait will play against Qatar on Monday as part of the Group D matches. (end)

