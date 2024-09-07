عربي


Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday Attend Ambani Puja

9/7/2024 7:00:17 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and others attended puja at Ambani house. Let's check out their pictures

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday attended Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in a saree

Sanjay Dutt, Manyata Dutt

Sanjay Dutt attended Ambani's house puja with wife Manyata

Karan Johar

Karan Johar attended puja at Ambani house in a green sherwaani

Salman Khan

Salman Khan attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani house in a brown shirt and beige pants

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan attended Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in traditional ethnic wears

Boman Irani with wife

Boman Irani attended Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration along with wife

