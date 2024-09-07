Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday Attend Ambani Puja
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and others attended puja at Ambani house. Let's check out their pictures
Ananya Panday attended Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in a saree
Sanjay Dutt attended Ambani's house puja with wife Manyata
Karan Johar attended puja at Ambani house in a green sherwaani
Salman Khan attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani house in a brown shirt and beige pants
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan attended Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in traditional ethnic wears
Boman Irani attended Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration along with wife
