UK And Irish Prime Ministers Met In Dublin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UK Prime Keir Starmer has met with Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris in Dublin, Azernews reports, citing Simon Harris announced the meeting on X.

"As new leaders, we are both working to strengthen relations between our countries. Our first meeting in the UK in July made it clear that we share high ambitions for what we can achieve together. Today in Dublin, we are putting those ambitions into action," he added.