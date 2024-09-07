UK And Irish Prime Ministers Met In Dublin
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has met with Irish Taoiseach
Simon Harris in Dublin, Azernews reports, citing
Simon Harris announced the meeting on X.
"As new leaders, we are both working to strengthen relations
between our countries. Our first meeting in the UK in July made it
clear that we share high ambitions for what we can achieve
together. Today in Dublin, we are putting those ambitions into
action," he added.
