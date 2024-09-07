Unidentified Object Discovered In Poland Near Border With Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An unknown object with a Cyrillic inscription was found in a field near the village of Stara Kamionka, Podlaskie Voivodeship, near the border with Belarus.

Polish intelligence services are inclined to believe that it is a meteorological balloon, Ukrinform reports, citing PAP .

The discovery of the object at 8 a.m. in a field near the village of Stara Kamionka was reported by Konrad Karwacki, a representative of the press service of the Podlaskie Voivodeship Police. According to him, the object was handed over to Polish special services.

Jacek Dobrzyński, a spokesman for the coordinator of Polish special services, said that the object found, with Cyrillic inscriptions, was probably a weather balloon.

“The police arrived at the scene, and a bomb-sniffing dog was also involved. We checked what kind of object it was. Everything indicates that it is a weather balloon,” stated Dobrzyński.

According to him, another weather balloon was recently discovered in the area, noting that this is probably their flight zone.

As Ukrinform reported, at the end of August, an unknown object was discovered near the border with Russia, which was later identified in Poland as a Russian weather balloon.

Recently, the Polish military unsuccessfully completed a search for a Russian drone in the Lubelskie Voivodeship near the border with Ukraine, which continued after Russia's intense missile attack on Ukraine on August 26. Earlier, it was reported that a Russian combat drone had violated Polish airspace, was detected on radar for half an hour, and then disappeared.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Polish airspace has been violated several times by Russian missiles attacking targets in Ukraine.

