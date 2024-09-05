Gutka Sahib Desecration In Perth: Video Of Stomping, Burning & Dumping Pages In Commode Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A shocking showing the purported desecration of a Gutka Sahib outside a Gurdwara in Canning Vale, Perth, has sparked widespread outrage within the Sikh community in Australia and abroad. The purported video, which depicts an individual allegedly of Pakistani Muslim origin stomping, ripping, burning and dumping pages of the sacred Sikh scripture in the commode, has led to calls for action and deepening tensions between the Sikh and Pakistani Muslim communities.

The viral video

has left the local Sikh community devastated. However, some members of the Khalistani faction have controversially pointed fingers at Hindus and India, further complicating the issue.

In response to the incident, the Sikh community swiftly organized, appointing five interim leaders to lead the effort to seek justice. WA Police Force has acknowledged the gravity of the situation.

"WA Police Force understands the seriousness of the recent incident outside the Canning Vale Gurudwara and its profound impact on our Sikh community in Western Australia. We are working closely with the representatives and leaders of the Sikh community, particularly the Sikh Association of WA, Canning Vale Gurudwara to investigate this matter," said Sharon Bird, Divisional Superintendent, Community Engagement Division, WA Police Force, in a statement.

"Our foremost priority is to support the Sikh community while ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents, regardless of their background or beliefs. We appreciate your cooperation as we continue to investigate the incident," Bird added.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the security of the Gurdwara, including a lack of CCTV cameras and security measures. Some community members have questioned how funds allocated for Gurdwara maintenance and security are being used. These concerns echo past attacks on Sikh places of worship, including incidents in Pakistan and Afghanistan, where security measures were similarly inadequate.

A delegation of five Sikh leaders visited the Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, to report on the incident and call for action. They have reportedly urged for a global ban on the sale of Gutka Sahibs abroad to prevent further desecration. Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh Ji is expected to issue a directive soon.

The Sikh community remains united in seeking justice, with some leaders advocating for peaceful protests, while others have suggested delaying such actions until the federal investigation progresses.

This is not the first instance of violence against Sikh places of worship by individuals of Pakistani origin. In May 2020, a Pakistani man was arrested in Derby, England, for attacking the Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurdwara. He was found with graffiti supporting Kashmiri radicals, heightening concerns about the spread of extremist ideologies.