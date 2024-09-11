RG Kar Scam: Sandip Ghosh’S PA Summoned To ED Office

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 11 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the case of irregularities at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, on Wednesday, summoned Prasun Chattopadhyay, the personal assistant (PA) of Sandip Ghosh, the former and controversial principal of the same college for questioning.

Chattopadhyay has been asked to report to ED's Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata in the second half on Wednesday only.

Ghosh is currently in judicial custody because of his alleged links with the financial irregularities case.

On September 6, the ED officials conducted raid and search operations at multiple locations, which included the residence of Chattopadhyay at Subhasgram in South 24 Parganas district. Besides seizing incriminating documents from there, the ED officials also detained him for long hours and questioned him in the matter.

Sources said that the examinations of documents seized revealed information about some property in the name of Chattopadhyay, which is apparently disproportionate to his income.

Sources said that the fresh summons to Chattopadhyay have been issued so that the investigating officials can interrogate him about the sources of funds for purchasing the property.

Meanwhile, during the investigation, information was revealed about how Ghosh used his influence to involve Chattopadhyay as his personal assistant, who is officially on the payroll of Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital (CNMCH) as a data entry operator.

The investigation revealed that he used to come to CNMCH every morning, sign the attendance register there and then go to R.G. Kar, which is about eight kilometres away from CNMCH, to work as the personal assistant of Ghosh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also conducting a parallel probe in the case of financial irregularities at R.G. Kar in addition to the rape and murder of a woman doctor. While the CBI's probe is court-directed and court-monitored, the ED has made a suo motu entry in the case after registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).