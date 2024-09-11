Actor Malaika Arora's Father Dies By Suicide In Mumbai, Arbaaz Khan Reaches Spot: VIDEO

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Actor-model Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died by in Mumbai, said on Wednesday. He jumped from a building, initial reports claimed.

The Mumbai Police said,“The father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot.”

It was reported that Anil Arora jumped from the terrace of a seven-story building in Bandra, Mumbai, around 9:00 am on Wednesday.

According to E24, and Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan reached the house of Malaika's mother after the demise of Anil Arora. A video him also surfaced on social media.

More details awaited