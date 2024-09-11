Actor Malaika Arora's Father Dies By Suicide In Mumbai, Arbaaz Khan Reaches Spot: VIDEO
Date
9/11/2024 3:26:44 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Actor-model Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died by suicide in Mumbai, Police said on Wednesday. He jumped from a building, initial reports claimed.
The Mumbai Police said,“The father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot.” Also Read
| Malaika Arora on her journey as an entrepreneur: 'Not a bed of roses'
It was reported that Anil Arora jumped from the terrace of a seven-story building in Bandra, Mumbai, around 9:00 am on Wednesday.
According to E24, actor and Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan reached the house of Malaika's mother after the demise of Anil Arora. A video him also surfaced on social media.
More details awaited
MENAFN11092024007365015876ID1108660682
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.