Vadodara Overbridge Built In 2022 Develops 'Large Potholes', Residents Demand Action

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, Sep 7 (IANS) Nearly two years after its inauguration, an overbridge in Vadodara has developed significant structural issues, raising safety concerns.

Large potholes have reportedly emerged, with reinforcement bars visibly exposed, on the overbridge at Samlaya Junction near Savli, sparking public outrage. The bridge is crucial for regional industrial units and transportation.

Constructed in April 2022, the bridge was intended to handle heavy traffic from the nearby industrial area. However, residents and commuters are now criticizing the contractor for the poor quality of work, with demands for strict action growing louder. The alleged negligence in construction is now evident as the bridge's condition has deteriorated.

Locals report that the giant potholes pose a severe risk of accidents. They claim that despite complaints to the relevant authorities, no corrective measures have been taken, leading to increasing frustration.

Earlier, residents of flood-ravaged Vishwamitri Road marched to the civic body headquarters on Friday, demanding action from the Municipal Commissioner on their grievances. They also urged the officials to address the long-pending implementation of Town Planning Scheme-31, which could solve the area's chronic water-logging issues.

The residents raised four critical concerns in their representation, two of which were ''immediate issues''. One involved the persistent waterlogging on an approach road since the recent floods. Besides this, they also voiced concerns about sanitation.

Civic officials said that they are ''actively addressing'' the waterlogging issue by deploying a pumping machine to clear the water and exploring options to remove some barriers to facilitate drainage.

The residents urged the officials to consider their pleas, highlighting losses estimated at over Rs 100 crore. Due to waterlogging in their homes, around ''500 luxury cars have been damaged beyond repair and significant damage to electronics and household goods''. They also demanded the construction of 24-meter approach roads, which had been delayed for over a decade.