Momcozy's Innovative Nursing Bra and Baby Carrier Earn Top Honors in 2024 Good Housekeeping Parenting Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy , the global one-stop mother and baby brand, today announced that its YN21 nursing bra and baby carrier

were

named as winners

in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Parenting Awards. The full list of award winners can be found

on goodhousekeeping/parenting2024 .

In search of the best gear and services for babies, kids and caregivers, the experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute put hundreds of items through the wringer in their Labs and with the help of over 200 parent testers. Analysts evaluated the products' performance and durability in the GH Institute Labs, while parents weighed in on aspects such as ease of use, appearance, comfort and more. Winners were selected based on attributes like quality, innovation, convenience, safety and value.

named t he YN21 Ultra Soft & Omni Maternity Nursing Bra

the winner in the Postpartum & Nursing

category, which

is designed with ultimate comfort in mind for new mothers. Featuring a seamless design that stays smooth under clothing and built-in padding without an underwire; this bra combines functionality with discreet elegance available in sizes S through 3XL across various neutral colors. Testers praised its smooth, comfortable fabric, seamless appearance under clothing (even white T-shirts), and adjustable padding. One tester noted, "It was really soft! Despite lacking an underwire, it provided great support."

Momcozy's baby carrier

was selected as a winner in the Wearable category for setting

a new standard for affordability without compromising on support or usability. Suitable from newborn to toddler stages and crafted from 100% cotton with an ergonomic design; it is both cozy and lightweight. Its unique X-shaped back design helps distribute weight evenly making it comfortable for long durations. Testers appreciated the ease of putting it on and found it both lightweight and compact, making it ideal for outings. Everyone agreed it was comfortable to wear, with several highlighting the crisscross straps in the back as a favorite feature. One tester mentioned that the straps "made the baby feel lighter."

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom care products, consistently holding the top position in relevant Amazon categories. Endorsed by over 4 million mothers in over 60 countries, Momcozy offers a range of comprehensive products on multiple platforms, such as Amazon, Babylist and Boots.

