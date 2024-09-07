Qatar's Supreme Judiciary Council To Auction Over 100 Cars, Including Toyota, Lexus, BMW, At Affordable Prices

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Judiciary Council's application 'Court Mazadat' is set to host an auction of 107 cars tomorrow, September 8, 2024, from 4pm to 7pm Doha time.

The auction features a range of starting from QR500 to QR95,000, offering a wide collection of sedans, SUVs, and backup cars.

Available brands include BMW, Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Honda, Ford, SEAT, Hyundai, Kia, and others.

Bid prices are based on the cars' condition, model, and year of manufacture, with notable entries such as a BMW 520i starting at QR6,000, a Toyota Prado at QR9,000, a Toyota Camry at QR3,500, and a Land Cruiser VXR at QR25,000.

Participants are required to register on the Judiciary Council's auction app and deposit a security of QR5,000 to participate, with a minimum bid increment of QR500.

The auction terms stipulate that all auctions are conducted via the app, with account approval potentially taking up to 24 hours.

Winning bidders will be notified by text to complete their payment through the app following the auction's conclusion.

In addition to vehicles, the 'Court Mazadat' app also lists luxury items, Qatari license plates, properties, movables, equipment, marine equipment, and classic cars for online auction.

Specific prices and auction dates for these items will be announced on the app.