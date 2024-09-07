Kuwait Moi: Gang Selling Fake Sick Leaves Apprehended

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- A gang, consisting of two expatriates, was arrested for selling fake sick leave certificates, said the Interior on Saturday.

According to a statement by the MoI, the arrested felons confessed to their crime, revealing that they were coordinating with individuals abroad to sell the fake documents via links.

The two were referred to authorities for sentencing, the statement concluded. (end)

ajr













MENAFN07092024000071011013ID1108647419