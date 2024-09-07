Kuwait Chief Of Staff Visits Military Units, Sites

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Bandar Al-Muzain on Saturday inspected a number of military units and sites, during which he was briefed on combat and administrative readiness and listened to a briefing on work progress.

In a press statement by during his inspection tour, the army chief stressed the need to maintain the highest levels of combat readiness.

He appreciated the efforts made by various army units' members, stressing the importance of continuing the hard work to maintain the homeland's security and safety. (end)

