Qatar Reads Examines Experiences Of Palestinians Through Classic Novel Men In The Sun

Exhibition and panel discussion at Qatar National Library explores the devastating impact on Palestinians and their day-to-day lives.

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library's Qatar Reads program, in collaboration with the of Culture and Northwestern University in Qatar, has organized a significant centered around the concepts of nationhood, education, loss of land, solidarity, and the Palestinian diaspora.

The exhibition is based on Ghassan Kanafani's classic novella, Men in the Sun, which Qatar Reads has chosen for this year's One Book, One Doha campaign. The book tells the story of three Palestinians trying to smuggle themselves into Kuwait to find work. Running from now until December 31 at Qatar National Library (QNL), the exhibition examines how the Israeli occupation of Palestine affects the characters in the book and by extension the lives of Palestinians today.

To complement the exhibition, a panel discussion was held on September 5 in collaboration with Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), where prominent professors offered valuable perspectives on the exhibition's themes.

Commenting on the exhibition, Tan Huism, Executive Director of QNL, said:“This exhibition is being hosted at Qatar National Library because libraries are the custodians of stories that shape our understanding of the world. Through such programs, the public has the opportunity to have deeper engagement with these stories and understand their relevance for today's world.”

Shedding light on the historical and socio-political contexts that shaped Kanafani's narrative, the panel discussed key themes such as the struggles of displacement, the legacy of apartheid and the broader implications of Kanafani's narrative in contemporary discussions of justice and identity. It featured a diverse group of scholars and professors from GU-Q who brought their unique perspectives on the intersection of apartheid and diaspora as reflected in Kanafani's work.

Underscoring the power of literature in helping us understand the present, Professor M. Reza Pirbhai, Faculty Chair and Associate Professor of History at GU-Q, said:“By exploring literature like Men in the Sun, set in the stark realities of our world, we not only engage with political issues, but also gain a deeper understanding of the broader human condition and connections that shape them.”

Omar Khalifa, Associate Professor of Arabic Literature and Culture at GU-Q, added:“My aim is to place this novel within the context of Ghassan Kanafani's other works, attempting to understand the development and transformation that were showcased in Ghassan Kanafani's literary career."

As part of the Qatar Reads' One Book One Doha campaign, the panel discussion stood as a testament to the significance of Arabic literature and its capacity to shape contemporary thoughts. By encouraging the community to re-read and rediscover the classics of Arabic literature, Qatar Reads is highlighting the rich cultural and intellectual heritage of the Arabic-speaking world, demonstrating how one book can reflect and influence societal issues.