President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Brazil

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Azernews reports.

The lettter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and my best wishes to you and, through you, to the entire people of Brazil on the occasion of Independence Day, September 7th.

We place great importance on the development of friendly and cooperative relations with Brazil. We are pleased with the expansion of Azerbaijan-Brazil relations, both bilaterally and multilaterally, over the past period.

I believe that during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Baku this year, we will cooperate closely with Brazil. I highly value interaction with your country and the United Arab Emirates as part of Troika mechanism to maintain global warming at the 1.5°C level.

Taking this opportunity, I wish your country success in hosting the G20 Summit.

On this significant day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and continued peace and prosperity to your friendly nation.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 September 2024"