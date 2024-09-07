President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Brazil
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of
the Federative Republic of Brazil, Azernews
reports.
The lettter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased
to extend my sincere congratulations and my best wishes to you and,
through you, to the entire people of Brazil on the occasion of
Independence Day, September 7th.
We place great importance on the development of friendly and
cooperative relations with Brazil. We are pleased with the
expansion of Azerbaijan-Brazil relations, both bilaterally and
multilaterally, over the past period.
I believe that during the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate
Change, which will be held in Baku this year, we will cooperate
closely with Brazil. I highly value interaction with your country
and the United Arab Emirates as part of Troika mechanism to
maintain global warming at the 1.5°C level.
Taking this opportunity, I wish your country success in hosting
the G20 Summit.
On this significant day, I wish you good health, happiness,
success in your endeavors, and continued peace and prosperity to
your friendly nation.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 4 September 2024"
MENAFN07092024000195011045ID1108647227
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.