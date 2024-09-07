TECNO Wins Two Gold Awards At Global Product Technology Innovation Awards At IFA Berlin 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1, the world's smallest water-cooling gaming mini PC, and TECNO Pocket Go, the industry's first Windows AR gaming set, claimed the prestigious global awards.

The 2024 IFA Berlin International Consumer Show, one of the largest consumer electronics exhibitions in the world, officially kicked off yesterday. Among the event's highlights was the announcement of the Global Product Innovation Award 2024, run with support from IFA Management GmbH. Overall, TECNO claimed two prestigious awards: The TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1 was awarded the Design and Technology Integration Innovation Gold Award and the TECNO Pocket Go was awarded the AR Immersive PC Gaming Experience Innovation Gold Award, highlighting its cutting-edge innovations on a global stage. The two award-winning devices are on display at the TECNO booth (H6.2A-113) at IFA Berlin 2024.

TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1

TECNO Pocket Go

As a global technology leader with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO remains dedicated to revolutionizing the digital experience, particularly in emerging markets. The brand excels at integrating contemporary design with cutting-edge technology across its extensive range of AIoT products. The two award-winning products from TECNO, showcased at IFA 2024, epitomize the brand's innovation in AIoT. Offering global users an immersive interactive gaming experience with superb performance, these products underscore TECNO's steadfast commitment to the fusion of high-end technology with sophisticated design.

The "Global Product Technology Innovation Award" is one of the most authoritative platforms for international exchange, showcasing, and collaboration at the IFA each year. With the significance amplified in the show's 100th year anniversary, the annual global award, conducted by International Data Group (IDG) and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) with support from IFA Management GmbH, is a celebration of cutting-edge technological advancement.

TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1: The World's Smallest Water-Cooling Gaming MINI PC with Discrete Graphics Card

TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1 is celebrated as the "world's smallest" water-cooled gaming PC with a discrete graphics card. More than just a gaming rig, it's a comprehensive solution that blends powerful performance, advanced cooling, and extensive connectivity in an ultra-compact form.

T he MEGA MINI Gaming G1 features cutting-edge performance with a compact design. It is powered by the Intel® CoreTM i9-13900H processor, delivering 14 cores, 20 threads, and turbo speeds up to 5.4 GHz, setting a new standard in compact gaming. The NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4060 GPU based on Ada Lovelace architecture ensures breathtaking graphics and fluid gameplay, enhanced by NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology for AI-driven performance boosts.

Despite its compact size of just 255*150*150mm, it packs a robust cooling system with a 6888 mm2 pure copper heatsink and dual fans, maintaining optimal performance while minimizing noise. Users can switch seamlessly between Beast, Smart, and Eco modes to suit their needs.

Connectivity is another standout feature of the MEGA MINI Gaming G1. With 15 diverse ports, users can easily connect all their gaming peripherals and accessories. Thunderbolt 4 support offers lightning-fast data transfer speeds and versatile multi-display capabilities, while Wi-Fi 6E and Ethernet guarantee reliable connections. The device is powered by a compact yet mighty 330W GaN adapter, delivering stable output in a sleek, RGB-lit design.

Besides the standard edition, TECNO also unveiled a new collaboration edition of The TECNO MEGA MINI GAMING G1 with Geekom, a top-tier brand in the Mini PC industry, now available on Kickstarter ( ). This device is also on display at the IFA exhibition, where visitors can experience it at the TECNO booth.

TECNO Pocket Go: The industry's first Windows AR gaming set

The TECNO Pocket Go pioneers a "new gaming wonderland" in handheld PC form within the AR industry. Seamlessly integrated with the Windows gaming ecosystem and featuring advanced head-tracking technology, it delivers an unparalleled 6D immersive experience.

The AR Pocket Vision boasts a 0.71-inch

Micro-OLED screen that replicates a 215-inch TV experience from 6 meters away, delivering strong cinematic visuals. With up to 600° diopter adjustments for eye comfort and privacy protection, gaming can be enjoyed anywhere. Powered by the AMD® RyzenTM 7 8840HS, the handheld of the device offers exceptional speed and seamless multitasking with 8 cores, 16 threads, and turbo speeds up to 5.1 GHz. Its PC-grade cooling system, featuring a large fan and three copper pipes, ensures optimal performance at 35W, while a 50Wh replaceable battery supports extended gaming.

Furthermore, the VisionTrack feature of the TECNO Pocket Go offers a fully immersive experience, both visually and sensorially. The AR Pocket Vision features a six-axis gyroscope and AI algorithms for precise head-tracking, enhancing real-time data collection during gameplay. N'BASS® acoustic materials and a proprietary vibration algorithm translate in-game sounds into nuanced vibrations through the handheld, while the Hall Effect Joysticks and Triggers provide precise control, enriching both visual and tactile sensations.

With the TECNO Pocket Go, users will unlock a futuristic gaming experience that seamlessly connects to TECNO's broader ecosystem of AR products.

Availability

The new Geekom collaboration edition of the TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1 will make its stunning debut at IFA Berlin 2024, where it will be presented at TECNO's booth – located at H6.2A-113. This new model is now available on Kickstarter, for more information please follow the link: .

TECNO Pocket Go will also start crowdfunding on Kickstarter from late September. For more information about Pocket Go, please check the details on TECNO's website:

