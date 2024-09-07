Jaya Bhattacharya: Ganesh Chaturthi Meant A Lot To Me, But I Feel Like We’Ve Lost Touch

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Jaya Bhattacharya said that Ganesh Chaturthi has always meant a lot to her. However these days, she feels like people have lost touch with that sense of community as it often becomes about noise and pollution, losing the festival's original spirit.

For Jaya, Lord Ganesha represents knowledge and inner strength.

She said:“The festival should bring people together, like Durga Puja does. We used to celebrate at our medical center for the first two years, but for the past three years, we've hosted it at home.”

The actress added:“At home, Ganesh Chaturthi is a more personal but still special celebration. My four adopted senior pets have been part of this tradition for the past three years, and this year we've welcomed a new senior dog named Lila. All the pets get along well, gathering around the Pooja area.”

“The food, especially the rice modak, is so delicious that I indulge in it. It's a time for togetherness with both family and our rescued animals, making the celebration even more meaningful.”

Jaya is known for her work in television shows such as“Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”,“Kasamh Se”,“Jhansi Ki Rani”,“Gangaa”,“Thapki Pyar Ki” and“Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.”

The actress is currently seen on the show“Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya”, which is a family drama that follows Vaishnavi, an orphan who reveres Chhathi Maiyya as her mother.

“Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya” airs on Sun Neo.