Bahrain, Qatar Defeat Kuwait, Saudi Arabia At Gulf Basketball Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- The Bahraini team achieved on Friday victory over Kuwaiti counterpart with a score of 76-67 in the semifinals of the 17th Gulf Basketball Championship.

The Qatari team won against its Saudi Arabian counterpart with a score of 76-63.

The Bahraini team maintained its lead throughout the match to achieve victory against the Kuwaiti team by a nine-point difference to qualify for the final.

In the second match, the Qatari team won by a 13-point difference against the Saudi Arabian team, ending the match with a total of 76-63.

The Gulf Basketball Championship for Men, hosted by Bahrain, runs from 2 to 7 September, with the attendance and sponsorship of the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Bahraini Youth and Sports (SCYS) Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad. (end)

