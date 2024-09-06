Bahrain, Qatar Defeat Kuwait, Saudi Arabia At Gulf Basketball Championship
MANAMA, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- The Bahraini basketball team achieved on Friday victory over Kuwaiti counterpart with a score of 76-67 in the semifinals of the 17th Gulf Basketball Championship.
The Qatari team won against its Saudi Arabian counterpart with a score of 76-63.
The Bahraini team maintained its lead throughout the match to achieve victory against the Kuwaiti team by a nine-point difference to qualify for the final.
In the second match, the Qatari team won by a 13-point difference against the Saudi Arabian team, ending the match with a total of 76-63.
The Gulf Basketball Championship for Men, hosted by Bahrain, runs from 2 to 7 September, with the attendance and sponsorship of the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Bahraini Youth and Sports (SCYS) Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad. (end)
