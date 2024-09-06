Cyberfuels Featured In Supply And Demand Chain For Exceptional Fuel Efficiency Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CyberFuels' Innovative 6 in 1 Green Achieves Nationwide Recognition for Boosting Efficiency and Sustainability in the Trucking Industry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CyberFuels, a pioneer in green fuel technology, has been featured in and Demand Chain for its remarkable achievements in enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions in the trucking industry. The company's patented, EPA-certified solution has treated over 70 million gallons of fuel, demonstrating a proven track record of helping companies save between 10%-23% on fuel expenses while simultaneously reducing emissions by 21.9%.CyberFuels' innovative solution offers not only a significant reduction in fuel consumption but also contributes to lower repair costs and increased engine responsiveness. This transformative technology results in fewer emissions and less diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) usage, aligning with the growing demand for environmentally friendly operations within the logistics and transportation sectors.The company has recently announced a partnership with Green Path TechTM and SourcifiTM, aimed at further reducing fuel spend for fleets through a proven 6-in-1 green fuel technology backed by a money-back guarantee. Tim Perkins, CEO of Sourcifi, emphasized the critical impact of fuel costs in the trucking industry and the substantial savings that CyberFuels' technology offers.Client testimonials and lab studies underscore the effectiveness of CyberFuels' solutions. Since its inception in 2018, the company has assisted numerous clients in drastically reducing their fuel and maintenance expenditures. The provided solutions not only enhance fuel burn efficiency but also contribute to less downtime and extended operational uptime, enabling businesses to keep their assets moving and generate revenue more effectively.Andy Hedrick, the founder of Green Path Tech, brings over two decades of experience in trucking technology and supply chain consulting. His expertise has been instrumental in identifying and implementing the most effective solutions across global markets. Hedrick's commitment to driving operational excellence and profitability is evident in his strategic approach to client engagements and his history of achieving significant cost savings and operational improvements for his clients.CyberFuels invites interested parties to witness the benefits of their green fuel technology firsthand through a money-back guaranteed pilot program. Prospective clients can schedule a Zoom meeting for a free Net Savings Analysis to understand the potential impact of a 10%-30% reduction in fuel, fewer repairs, and enhanced operational efficiency on their business.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Green Path Tech's website and click on the "Let's Chat" button to learn how this innovative solution can transform fleet operations and contribute to a more sustainable future.

