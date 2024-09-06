Medical Display Market Is Projected To Reach $3.2 Billion By 2027 CAGR 4.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global Medical Display market is projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Medical Display Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2033 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2033). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Medical Display Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ASUSTeK Computer, Axiomtek, Barco, BenQ Medical Technology, COJE, Dell, Double Black Imaging, FSN Medical Technologies, Sony Corporation, DIVA Laboratories, EIZO Corporation, Novanta (NDS Surgical Imaging). The global Medical Display market is projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.Click Here To Get Sample Copy:Medical Display Market Key Growth DriversRising Demand For Diagnostic Imaging: The increasing use of diagnostic imaging technologies, such as MRI, CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasound, is a key driver of the medical display market. Medical displays offer high-resolution images that enhance the accuracy of diagnoses, particularly in radiology and pathology.Technological Advancements In Medical Displays: Ongoing innovations in display technologies, including the development of 4K, 8K, OLED, and QLED displays, are significantly improving image quality, color accuracy, and brightness. These advancements provide medical professionals with more detailed and precise images, which are critical for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes is driving demand for advanced diagnostic imaging tools, which in turn fuels the demand for high-quality medical displays used in diagnostic and surgical procedures.Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries: Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) rely on accurate imaging and real-time visuals during procedures. Medical displays with high resolution, clarity, and accurate color representation are essential for these surgeries, driving their use in operating rooms and interventional suites.Rising Use of Telemedicine and Teleradiology: The growing trend of telemedicine, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, has increased the need for high-quality medical displays for remote consultations, diagnostics, and image sharing. Teleradiology, where radiologists interpret medical images remotely, also demands reliable and accurate displays for proper diagnoses.Increasing Healthcare Digitalization: The shift toward digital healthcare systems, including the implementation of electronic health records (EHRs) and picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), is boosting demand for medical displays. These displays are essential for viewing and interpreting medical images, integrating seamlessly into digital workflows in hospitals and diagnostic centers.Growing Demand For Multimodality Displays: Medical professionals are increasingly seeking displays capable of integrating multiple imaging modalities on a single screen, such as CT, MRI, and ultrasound images. Multimodality displays enhance clinical decision-making by enabling the simultaneous viewing of various image types, driving their adoption in hospitals and clinics.Regulatory Standards and Quality Requirements: Stringent regulatory guidelines regarding the quality, accuracy, and calibration of medical displays are pushing manufacturers to develop high-quality products that meet industry standards. Displays used in medical environments must adhere to regulations such as DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) compliance, ensuring consistent image quality.Growing Investments In Healthcare Infrastructure: The expansion and modernization of healthcare facilities, particularly in emerging markets, are driving the adoption of advanced medical display systems. As hospitals upgrade their diagnostic and surgical equipment, the demand for cutting-edge displays grows.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @:The segments and sub-section of Medical Display market is shown below:By Device: Mobile, Desktop, and All-in-oneBy Panel Size: Up to 22.9, 23.0 to 26.9, 27.0 to 41.9, and Above 42By Resolution: Up to 2MP, 2.1 to 4MP, 4.1 to 8MP, and Above 8MPBy Application: Digital Pathology, Multi-modality, Surgical, Radiology, Mammography, and OthersSome of the key players involved in the Market are: ASUSTeK Computer, Axiomtek, Barco, BenQ Medical Technology, COJE, Dell, Double Black Imaging, FSN Medical Technologies, Sony Corporation, DIVA Laboratories, EIZO Corporation, Novanta (NDS Surgical Imaging).Important years considered in the Medical Display study:Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2023 to 2033 [** unless otherwise stated]If opting for the Global version of Medical Display Market; then below country analysis would be included:– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)Introduction about Medical Display MarketMedical Display Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)Medical Display Market by Application/End UsersMedical Display Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by ApplicationsGlobal Medical Display Sales and Growth Rate (2023-2033)Medical Display Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and ApplicationMedical Display (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.Medical Display Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales DataKey Raw Materials Analysis & Price TrendsSupply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis........and view more in complete table of ContentsProcure Complete Report (220+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 