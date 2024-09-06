Sudanese Consultant Calls For West Red Sea Organization And Joint Port For Sudan, Egypt, And Ethiopia On Sudan's Coast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Consultant. Mekki ELMOGRABI, introduces the proposal of Sudan-Egypt-Ethiopia Joint in Sudan

Why the U.S. Should Support WERSO and the Sudan-Egypt-Ethiopia Joint Port in Sudan?

- Mekki ELMOGRABIDC, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As war rages in Sudan, tensions escalate within Ethiopia and with neighboring Somalia, and the Middle East faces disturbing developments, African researchers and experts continue to demonstrate a strong will to find 'African solutions to African problems.'Consultant Mekki ELMOGRABI, a veteran in African media and regional development, has introduced a bold proposal to form the Western Red Sea Organization (WERSO), aimed at addressing economic disparities and geopolitical tensions in the region. Writing an article and speaking at a conference in Addis Ababa, ELMOGRABI emphasized the critical need for cooperation among Red Sea nations and their landlocked neighbors, highlighting the role WERSO could play in transforming the region.WERSO would include countries like Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Central Africa, and Chad. Unlike the Saudi-led Red Sea Council, ELMOGRABI's vision focuses on fostering development among both coastal and landlocked countries. "The need for maritime access is not about greed, but a necessity for economic growth and stability," said ELMOGRABI in his article on MCAA website , citing the growing tension between Ethiopia and Somalia as a pressing issue that WERSO could help resolve.Pilot Project: Sudan-Egypt-Ethiopia Port PartnershipAt the heart of ELMOGRABI's proposal is a pilot project : a Sudanese-Ethiopian-Egyptian port partnership. This tri-national venture would bring together Egypt's expertise in port management, Sudan's allocation of a port, and Ethiopia's contribution through electrical and agricultural partnerships. Port Sudan's Green Port dock is seen as a potential starting point until a new port is built."The cooperation could turn regional tensions into prosperity, transforming conflict into collaboration," ELMOGRABI explained. The project, he argues, must remain exclusive to Sudan, Egypt, and Ethiopia to ensure regional stability. "Sudan's sovereignty and its pivotal role in mediating between Ethiopia and Egypt make it the ideal leader for this initiative," he added.If successful, the project could serve as a model for regional collaboration, offering a framework for other African nations to follow. It would also alleviate Ethiopia's longstanding challenge of maritime access while building trust among the three countries.Why the U.S. Should Support the WERSO Proposal?Consultant ELMOGRABI believes the U.S. has a critical role to play in supporting WERSO. He points to past American policies that have strained relations with countries in the region. "The U.S. must correct its missteps by endorsing this pragmatic, cooperative venture," he said. The reason behind that according to ELMOGRABI's analysis, "Ethiopian public opinion views past U.S. actions-particularly under the Trump administration's stance on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)-as antagonistic." Mekki said. Regarding Sudan and Egypt, the consultant claims that the Biden administration's indecisiveness and slow actions against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan contributed to prolonging the war that erupted in April 2023,“the mistake in the US administration's position is due to its participation in the Quadrant Mechanism and its commitment to prioritizing cooperation with this mechanism, a group of four countries (USA, UK, UAE, and KSA)" Mekki wrote.By backing the WERSO proposal, the U.S. could help protect the initiative from external interference, ensuring that the benefits remain within the region. ELMOGRABI urges the U.S. government to prioritize this initiative, stating that it would help rebuild trust with African nations. He also notes that both Democratic and Republican presidential candidates could use the opportunity to improve their standing in African affairs ahead of the 2024 elections.If the U.S. does not support this proposal, ELMOGRABI argues, it risks repeating the mistakes that contributed to the ongoing conflict in Sudan and the wider Horn of Africa. He concluded his article with a message to US officials U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Ambassador Mike Hammer, and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

