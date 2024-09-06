Justice Alito Reports $900 Concert Tickets, No Trips In Latest Filing

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito reported in a new disclosure that he took no trips in 2023 paid for by another person or organization, but he did accept concert tickets from a German socialite.



The judiciary released Alito's report on Friday. It showed that he accepted $900 concert tickets as a gift from Gloria von Thurn and Taxis, but didn't disclose the performer. He didn't report earning any outside income.



Alito was the only justice who requested a 90-day extension on his 2023 financial disclosure. The filing comes after a year of Supreme Court ethics controversies, including heightened scrutiny of Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas' relationships with billionaire benefactors.



In last year's filing, Alito declined to disclose details about a trip with hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, who paid for private travel for Alito in 2008, according to a report from ProPublica. Alito said last summer that he didn't have to disclose that trip under the court's rules at the time.



Thomas this year disclosed that Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow paid for his travel expenses for several trips, including a cruise in Indonesia aboard Crow's yacht and a trip with Crow to an exclusive California retreat for men. Thomas also included details about previous trips in last year's financial disclosure.

Alito's disclosure shows he continues to own stock in more than two dozen individual companies. He is the only Supreme Court justice with significant stock holdings in individual companies. The others are mostly invested in mutual funds.



Alito faced criticism over the past year when he declined to recuse himself from a pair of cases involving the 2020 presidential election. Democratic lawmakers asked him to do so after the New York Times reported that flags associated with election deniers were flown in front of two of his homes. He later said his wife flew the flags and he didn't know they were associated with the election.



