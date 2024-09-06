Canada To Supply Ukraine With Over 80,000 Rocket Motors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Canadian of Defense Bill Blair announced on Friday that Ottawa will be supplying Kiev with more military assistance, as per a statement posted on the country's website, Azernews reports.

As part of the military aid package, Ukraine will be provided with 80,840 additional CRV-7 rocket motors and 1,300 warheads, arriving in the months to come. Furthermore, 970 surplus C6 machine guns and 10,500 surplus 9mm pistols will also be donated.

"The UDCG [Ukraine Defense Contact Group] is a testament to the unity and commitment of Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with the crucial capabilities it needs to fight for its sovereignty and security. What happens in Ukraine will help determine the trajectory of global security. Canada's support for Ukraine remains unwavering," Blair commented.