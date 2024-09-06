عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Canada To Supply Ukraine With Over 80,000 Rocket Motors

Canada To Supply Ukraine With Over 80,000 Rocket Motors


9/6/2024 3:10:26 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Canadian Minister of Defense Bill Blair announced on Friday that Ottawa will be supplying Kiev with more military assistance, as per a statement posted on the country's government website, Azernews reports.

As part of the military aid package, Ukraine will be provided with 80,840 additional CRV-7 rocket motors and 1,300 warheads, arriving in the months to come. Furthermore, 970 surplus C6 machine guns and 10,500 surplus 9mm pistols will also be donated.

"The UDCG [Ukraine Defense Contact Group] is a testament to the unity and commitment of Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with the crucial capabilities it needs to fight for its sovereignty and security. What happens in Ukraine will help determine the trajectory of global security. Canada's support for Ukraine remains unwavering," Blair commented.

MENAFN06092024000195011045ID1108645772


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search