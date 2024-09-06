Canada To Supply Ukraine With Over 80,000 Rocket Motors
Canadian Minister of Defense Bill Blair announced on Friday that
Ottawa will be supplying Kiev with more military assistance, as per
a statement posted on the country's government website,
As part of the military aid package, Ukraine will be provided
with 80,840 additional CRV-7 rocket motors and 1,300 warheads,
arriving in the months to come. Furthermore, 970 surplus C6 machine
guns and 10,500 surplus 9mm pistols will also be donated.
"The UDCG [Ukraine Defense Contact Group] is a testament to the
unity and commitment of Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with
the crucial capabilities it needs to fight for its sovereignty and
security. What happens in Ukraine will help determine the
trajectory of global security. Canada's support for Ukraine remains
unwavering," Blair commented.
