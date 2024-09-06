Record-Breaking $2.1 Million Raised For Aflac Cancer And Blood Disorders Center Through WSB Care-A-Thon

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

For 24 years, team members at 95.5 WSB in Atlanta, the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center and Aflac have poured their hearts into Care-a-Thon, an annual fundraising event benefiting the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. This year, as patients and their families shared heartwarming stories of strength and courage, radio listeners responded resoundingly by calling in pledges and donating online.

A record-breaking $2.1 million was raised for family support services, research and the Fellowship Program at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. In 24 years of Care-a-Thon, more than $34 million has been contributed.

“Aflac has a long-standing commitment to support children with cancer and blood disorders - and their families and health care teams. The selfless acts of kindness of the WSB team, radio listeners and volunteers, including Aflac employees and agents, extend Aflac's culture of care and inspire hope for children with cancer and blood disorders,” said Ines Rodriguez Gutzmer, senior vice president and chief communications officer at Aflac.“Volunteering on the phone bank, I was humbled by the generosity of donors and saw firsthand the smiles Care-a-Thon put on the children's faces.”

Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos and Kathelen Amos made a special Care-a-Thon contribution that exemplifies their unwavering commitment to the cause and to making a difference in the lives of children. Listen to Dan's conversation with WSB's Scott Slade:

It's not too late to support the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center through WSB Care-a-Thon - donate online at CHOA/WSB . Also, learn about other ways Aflac gives back to the community at Aflac/AboutAflac .

Z2400768