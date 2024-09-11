Dubai Traffic Alert: Accident On Sheikh Zayed Road Before Umm Suqeim Street Exit
Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 3:43 PM
Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on sheikh Zayed Road.
The authority took to X to alert drivers of the accident before the Umm Suqeim Street Exit.
The incident occurred on the road heading towards the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The authority urged motorists to be extra cautious and take alternate routes.
