Rhythmic Gymnasts Claim Medals At San Marino Cup

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnasts have claimed 7 medals in San Marino Cup held in Serravalle, San Marino, Azernews reports.

The two-day saw Ilona Zeynalova, a senior athlete, excel in multiple disciplines, finishing second in the all-around, rings, and vault events, and third in the floor exercise.

Among the junior athletes, Shems Agahuseynova shone in the balance beam event, claiming a medal, and took home a silver medal in the all-around competition.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr