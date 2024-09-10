Rhythmic Gymnasts Claim Medals At San Marino Cup
Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnasts have claimed 7 medals in San
Marino Cup held in Serravalle, San Marino,
Azernews reports.
The two-day tournament saw Ilona Zeynalova, a senior athlete,
excel in multiple disciplines, finishing second in the all-around,
rings, and vault events, and third in the floor exercise.
Among the junior athletes, Shems Agahuseynova shone in the
balance beam event, claiming a Gold medal, and took home a silver
medal in the all-around competition.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not
remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
