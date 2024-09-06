Earfun Revolutionizes Audio Experience With Groundbreaking Products At IFA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SANTA MONICA, Calif.
, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarFun is introducing three new exciting wireless Audio products for the
remainder of 2024. Including a powerful portable Bluetooth speaker with JumboBassTM sound, an innovative take on open-ear wireless
earbuds, and a high performing hi-res noise canceling headphone. EarFun
has
pulled out
all the stops to deliver incredible values and Stellar wireless audio options for the last half of the
year.
EarFun UBOOM X Portable Speaker:
Continue Reading
EarFun's Brand-new Cutting-Edge Audio Innovations - OpenJump open-ear Hi-Res wireless earbuds, premium Hybrid ANC Over-ear wireless headphones,UBOOM X JumbBassTM Portable Bluetooth speaker
The UBOOM X is EarFun's latest powerful and highly portable wireless speaker. Sporting a rugged design,
the
Bluetooth speaker has two 20mm tweeter drivers and a pair of 4-inch mid-woofers, pushing 80W of power - it's most powerful yet. Using the featured proprietary JumboBassTM technology, you can enjoy maximum bass that doesn't drown out the crisp treble signature and clear mids. You can use a single speaker or add additional UBOOM X wireless speakers and broadcast using the Party Connect mode for up to 50 total speakers. Further customize the sound using EarFaun's Audio
App.
The rugged portable speaker is protected from
the
elements
by
IP67
Waterproof & Dustproof certification and EarFun's SweatshieldTM technology, and easily brought along with its handy carrying strap and lightweight profile. Turn on the UBOOM X and you'll notice a dynamic multi-color LED that you can toggle to your liking. Not only does the speaker play up to 30 hours on a full charge via the USB-C port,
the
UBOOM X can charge external devices. While connected, your smartphone can answer with the speaker's built-in microphone for a hands-free call.
EarFun OpenJump Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds
An
ultra-lightweight,
open-ear wireless
earbuds
aptly
called
the
OpenJump
is
EarFun's
sporty addition to
its
award-winning
selection
of
true
wireless
earbuds. The
EarFun
OpenJump dons
a
secure,
flexible hook design that is both comfortable to wear and holds reassuringly during physical activity. Audio performance starts with the brand new 14.2mm Wool Composite drivers that deliver a rich, natural sound that immerses you across a wide spectrum of genres. With Hi-Res Audio and 3D Surround Sound, you can enjoy the highest levels of music fidelity and engrossing cinematic and gaming experiences. When connected to gaming consoles, the EarFun keeps latency ultra-low at less than 50ms.
The OpenJump wireless earbuds also bring battery-efficient Google Fast Pair tech for seemingly instantaneous connection times with compatible Bluetooth devices with minimal user effort. With the EarFun
Audio
App
the
OpenJump can seamlessly connect and maintain simultaneous connection with two
Bluetooth compatible devices. If you're connected to a speaker or laptop, you can still take calls and benefit from the sophisticated AI algorithm and 4 microphones to enjoy conversations without strain or excessive environmental
noise.
EarFun Tune Pro Over-Ear ANC Hi-Res Wireless Headphones
For its final magic trick, EarFun is releasing an active noise canceling (ANC) over-ear wireless headphones with Hi-Res Audio titled the Tune Pro. Bringing the latest is wireless audio tech, EarFun includes Bluetooth 5.4, the fastest, most secure version yet. And with a total playback time of 120 hours, the Pro is a fitting name for EarFun's most advanced wireless headphones. Experience outstanding hybrid ANC performance up to a robust 40dB. The hybrid active noise canceling also benefits from the Hi-Res Audio certification. This wide frequency range is brought to life with the
premium 40mm diaphragms plus a pair of 10mm drivers. And whether listening to hi-res music or streaming media, the Tune Pro has a Theater Mode that creates spatial audio to enhance the experience.
The
new
wireless ANC
headphones
provide excellent
ergonomics,
with
its
fresh,
sleek
design. Staying secure and comfortable for hours. Using the Multipoint Connection there is no need to remove your headphones as you can toggle between connected sources. The Tune Pro benefits from EarFun's Audio App to give you further control and customization over audio, features, and device management. Through the audio app, you can access the Game Mode to enable low latency to keep visuals and audio in sync. The Tune Pro also gives you the option to use the embedded wired AUX
port
for
a
direct connection.
Availability:
EarFun UBOOM X portable Bluetooth Speaker
will be available on 8th
October on Myearfun and Amazon EarFun Official Shop.
EarFun
OpenJump
Open-ear Hi-Res
Wireless
Earbuds will
be
available
at the end of October
on Myearfun and Amazon EarFun Official
Shop.
EarFun
Tune
Pro
Over-Ear Hi-Res
Hybrid
ANC
Wireless
Headphones
will
be
available
at the beginning of December
on Myearfun and Amazon EarFun Official
Shop.
Join
EarFun
at
IFA
2024
to
witness the
future
of
audio
technology
with
the
UBOOM
X
portable speaker, OpenJump open-ear wireless earbuds, and Tune Pro Hi-Res over-ear ANC wireless headphones. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from EarFun as they lead the charge in delivering innovative, high-performance audio
solutions.
About
EarFun
EarFun, an audio brand established in California in 2018, is run by an experienced group of industrial designers, acoustic engineers and music enthusiasts who shared the goal of creating next-generation wireless audio devices. The EarFun team is driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering solutions that use the latest technology to improve sound for wireless audio products. EarFun has become one of the most acclaimed wireless audio brands worldwide within just 3 years.
Media Contact:
Helen Shaw
[email protected]
SOURCE EarFun, Inc
MENAFN06092024003732001241ID1108645303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.