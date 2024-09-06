Earfun Revolutionizes Audio Experience With Groundbreaking Products At IFA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA MONICA, Calif.

, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarFun is introducing three new exciting wireless products for the

remainder of 2024. Including a powerful portable speaker with JumboBassTM sound, an innovative take on open-ear wireless

earbuds, and a high performing hi-res noise canceling headphone. EarFun

has

pulled out

all the stops to deliver incredible values and wireless audio options for the last half of the

year.

EarFun UBOOM X Portable Speaker:

EarFun's Brand-new Cutting-Edge Audio Innovations - OpenJump open-ear Hi-Res wireless earbuds, premium Hybrid ANC Over-ear wireless headphones,UBOOM X JumbBassTM Portable Bluetooth speaker

The UBOOM X is EarFun's latest powerful and highly portable wireless speaker. Sporting a rugged design,

the

Bluetooth speaker has two 20mm tweeter drivers and a pair of 4-inch mid-woofers, pushing 80W of power - it's most powerful yet. Using the featured proprietary JumboBassTM technology, you can enjoy maximum bass that doesn't drown out the crisp treble signature and clear mids. You can use a single speaker or add additional UBOOM X wireless speakers and broadcast using the Party Connect mode for up to 50 total speakers. Further customize the sound using EarFaun's Audio

App.

The rugged portable speaker is protected from

the

elements

by

IP67

Waterproof & Dustproof certification and EarFun's SweatshieldTM technology, and easily brought along with its handy carrying strap and lightweight profile. Turn on the UBOOM X and you'll notice a dynamic multi-color LED that you can toggle to your liking. Not only does the speaker play up to 30 hours on a full charge via the USB-C port,

the

UBOOM X can charge external devices. While connected, your smartphone can answer with the speaker's built-in microphone for a hands-free call.

EarFun OpenJump Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds

An

ultra-lightweight,

open-ear wireless

earbuds

aptly

called

the

OpenJump

is

EarFun's

sporty addition to

its

award-winning

selection

of

true

wireless

earbuds. The

EarFun

OpenJump dons

a

secure,

flexible hook design that is both comfortable to wear and holds reassuringly during physical activity. Audio performance starts with the brand new 14.2mm Wool Composite drivers that deliver a rich, natural sound that immerses you across a wide spectrum of genres. With Hi-Res Audio and 3D Surround Sound, you can enjoy the highest levels of music fidelity and engrossing cinematic and gaming experiences. When connected to gaming consoles, the EarFun keeps latency ultra-low at less than 50ms.

The OpenJump wireless earbuds also bring battery-efficient Google Fast Pair tech for seemingly instantaneous connection times with compatible Bluetooth devices with minimal user effort. With the EarFun

Audio

App

the

OpenJump can seamlessly connect and maintain simultaneous connection with two

Bluetooth compatible devices. If you're connected to a speaker or laptop, you can still take calls and benefit from the sophisticated AI algorithm and 4 microphones to enjoy conversations without strain or excessive environmental

noise.

EarFun Tune Pro Over-Ear ANC Hi-Res Wireless Headphones

For its final magic trick, EarFun is releasing an active noise canceling (ANC) over-ear wireless headphones with Hi-Res Audio titled the Tune Pro. Bringing the latest is wireless audio tech, EarFun includes Bluetooth 5.4, the fastest, most secure version yet. And with a total playback time of 120 hours, the Pro is a fitting name for EarFun's most advanced wireless headphones. Experience outstanding hybrid ANC performance up to a robust 40dB. The hybrid active noise canceling also benefits from the Hi-Res Audio certification. This wide frequency range is brought to life with the

premium 40mm diaphragms plus a pair of 10mm drivers. And whether listening to hi-res music or streaming media, the Tune Pro has a Theater Mode that creates spatial audio to enhance the experience.

The

new

wireless ANC

headphones

provide excellent

ergonomics,

with

its

fresh,

sleek

design. Staying secure and comfortable for hours. Using the Multipoint Connection there is no need to remove your headphones as you can toggle between connected sources. The Tune Pro benefits from EarFun's Audio App to give you further control and customization over audio, features, and device management. Through the audio app, you can access the Game Mode to enable low latency to keep visuals and audio in sync. The Tune Pro also gives you the option to use the embedded wired AUX

port

for

a

direct connection.

Availability:

EarFun UBOOM X portable Bluetooth Speaker

will be available on 8th

October on Myearfun and Amazon EarFun Official Shop.

EarFun

OpenJump

Open-ear Hi-Res

Wireless

Earbuds will

be

available

at the end of October

on Myearfun and Amazon EarFun Official

Shop.

EarFun

Tune

Pro

Over-Ear Hi-Res

Hybrid

ANC

Wireless

Headphones

will

be

available

at the beginning of December

on Myearfun and Amazon EarFun Official

Shop.

Join

EarFun

at

IFA

2024

to

witness the

future

of

audio

technology

with

the

UBOOM

X

portable speaker, OpenJump open-ear wireless earbuds, and Tune Pro Hi-Res over-ear ANC wireless headphones. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from EarFun as they lead the charge in delivering innovative, high-performance audio

solutions.

About

EarFun

EarFun, an audio brand established in California in 2018, is run by an experienced group of industrial designers, acoustic engineers and music enthusiasts who shared the goal of creating next-generation wireless audio devices. The EarFun team is driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering solutions that use the latest technology to improve sound for wireless audio products. EarFun has become one of the most acclaimed wireless audio brands worldwide within just 3 years.

